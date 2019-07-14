Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Selma JoAnn Kuhnle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

April 5, 1934 - July 4, 2019 Selma JoAnn Kuhnle, age 85, passed away peacefully in her home in Marysville, WA on July 4, 2019. JoAnn was born April 5, 1934 in Everett, WA, to her parents, Henry and Selma Grobey. JoAnn married the love of her life, Kay Kuhnle in 1960. They started their family in 1966 when they brought their son, Steve Kuhnle home. JoAnn leaves behind her son, Steve Kuhnle; her sister, Barbra Kinney; her brother, John Grobey; her grandchildren, Jordan Kuhnle, Kayla Greene, Kahryn Kuhnle, Steve Kuhnle Jr, Sydney Kuhnle; her two great grandchildren, Zaea Santibanez, Addison Elvrom; her best friend, Helen Nolte; her caregiver, Tammy Goshorn; along with many nieces and nephews and many other friends. JoAnn has been reunited with her mother and father; the love of her life, Kay Kuhnle; and her daughter-in-law, Kelly N. Kuhnle. JoAnn worked at her and her husband's local tavern (Kuhnle's Tavern) from 1960 up until she retired in 2011. JoAnn loved to go to Kuhnle's every Thursday to have a beer and sit and chat with all the locals. She spent most of her time at her grandchildren's sporting events. She was at every practice and every game; she was their number one fan. JoAnn loved to make her famous potato salad for all Kuhnle's Tavern events (mostly Seahawk games). JoAnn was the most kindhearted, beautiful, loving, unselfish, and giving person you would ever meet. She was a remarkable woman who will be deeply missed. Kuhnle's Tavern will be holding a celebration of life on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. It will be a potluck, so please bring your favorite dish, have a drink and celebrate the wonderful woman JoAnn was.





Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 14, 2019

