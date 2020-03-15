Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shamra Lomsdalen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shamra Rae Lomsdalen July 12, 1941 - March 7, 2020 Born in Everett, WA to Arlie and Marie Phelps. She was one of four children. A life long resident of the Everett/Marysville area. She was known by many names to the people who loved her: "Sweetie" by her husband, Carl, "My Sweet Baby Girl", by her mother, "Mom, Grandma, Gigi, Aunt Sammy and Sam" by her family and friends. She was at home surrounded by her loved ones as she peacefully departed this life, at age 78 and entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Joyfully awaiting her arrival were her parents, Arlie and Marie Phelps; sister, Dixie Songstad, brother, Gary Phelps and son, Brian Piercy. She married her husband, Carl in 1975. Combined they had nine children. Shamra spent her entire life caring for her children, extended family and her parents-especially during the last decades of their lives. They attended New Life Center church and later Bethany Christian assembly. For several years she led a home Bible study for young women, nurturing their faith. She became the labor coach/comforter for many young women including her nieces and attended the birth of many babies. She loved to travel. Before her health declined, she and her husband, Carl enjoyed many wonderful years of retirement-going to Arizona for 11 winters and on several cruises. Besides travel-mystery books, mystery shows, and mystery movies were her favorite escapes. Shamra always had a sweet soul. Even in the midst of all of her medical problems and constant physical pain she was kind, sweet and loving to those around her. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 45 years, Carl Lomsdalen, and their children: daughters, Renee Torneden (Marvin), Maureen Gustafson (Brian), Lanita Kottke (Doug), Karen Henslee (Mike), and Janelle Lomsdalen, and sons, Todd Thoresen, Scott Thoresen (Katie) and Brett Myers; her beloved grandchildren, as well as great grandchildren, nieces, nephews; brother, Ron Phelps (Nancy), brother-in-law, Ernie Lomsdalen (Ella May), sister-in-law, Mary Guernsey (Stan) and her life long friends "The Board". She will be greatly missed by the many people who loved her. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.



Shamra Rae Lomsdalen July 12, 1941 - March 7, 2020 Born in Everett, WA to Arlie and Marie Phelps. She was one of four children. A life long resident of the Everett/Marysville area. She was known by many names to the people who loved her: "Sweetie" by her husband, Carl, "My Sweet Baby Girl", by her mother, "Mom, Grandma, Gigi, Aunt Sammy and Sam" by her family and friends. She was at home surrounded by her loved ones as she peacefully departed this life, at age 78 and entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Joyfully awaiting her arrival were her parents, Arlie and Marie Phelps; sister, Dixie Songstad, brother, Gary Phelps and son, Brian Piercy. She married her husband, Carl in 1975. Combined they had nine children. Shamra spent her entire life caring for her children, extended family and her parents-especially during the last decades of their lives. They attended New Life Center church and later Bethany Christian assembly. For several years she led a home Bible study for young women, nurturing their faith. She became the labor coach/comforter for many young women including her nieces and attended the birth of many babies. She loved to travel. Before her health declined, she and her husband, Carl enjoyed many wonderful years of retirement-going to Arizona for 11 winters and on several cruises. Besides travel-mystery books, mystery shows, and mystery movies were her favorite escapes. Shamra always had a sweet soul. Even in the midst of all of her medical problems and constant physical pain she was kind, sweet and loving to those around her. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 45 years, Carl Lomsdalen, and their children: daughters, Renee Torneden (Marvin), Maureen Gustafson (Brian), Lanita Kottke (Doug), Karen Henslee (Mike), and Janelle Lomsdalen, and sons, Todd Thoresen, Scott Thoresen (Katie) and Brett Myers; her beloved grandchildren, as well as great grandchildren, nieces, nephews; brother, Ron Phelps (Nancy), brother-in-law, Ernie Lomsdalen (Ella May), sister-in-law, Mary Guernsey (Stan) and her life long friends "The Board". She will be greatly missed by the many people who loved her. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close