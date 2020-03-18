Shane Arlene Jacobs (Hanson-Indahl) July 20, 1939 - February 28, 2020 Shane Arlene Jacobs (Hanson-Indahl) joined her parents in heaven on February 28, 2020. Services were held Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Community Church of Gildford followed by graveside at Gildford Cemetery. Memorials in Shane's name may be made to the Community Church of Gildford. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements and services. Please visit Shane's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 18, 2020