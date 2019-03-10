Shannon L. Bluhm passed away peacefully on January 23, 2019, at the age of 55. Shannon put up a very strong fight against his cancer unfortunately he lost. He was born on February 16, 1963, at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA, to Leonard Bluhm and Mary Lou Felton. Shannon graduated from Snohomish High School in 1981. He played varsity football all four years. also wrestled varsity heavy weight for four years. Shannon played the drums which he did from middle school all the way until he couldn't anymore. Shannon's true love was his job, he was a heavy equipment operator. He could run anything scrapper, excavator, bulldozer, back-hoe, loader, road grader even his grandfather's dragline. He always told us "he loved his Tonka toys, his sand box just got bigger along with the toys". He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Ella Bluhm, Tennis and Lillian Roetcisoender and his father, Leonard R. Bluhm. Survived by his mother, Mary Lou Felton, of Marysville, WA, sister, Rachelle Bluhm-Place and nephew, Justin Place, of Stanwood, WA; stepmother, Nancy Bluhm of Snohomish, WA; uncle, Ron Bluhm of Redmond WA; aunt, Karen (Ted) Naff of Bremerton WA; extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life potluck will be held at the Everett Eagles on March 16, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 10, 2019