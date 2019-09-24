Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shannon Michael Foultz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

April 26, 1968 - Sept. 16, 2019 Shannon Michael Foultz passed away on September 16, 2019 from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis at the age of 51. He passed peacefully surrounded by family. Shannon was born April 26, 1968 to Janet and Craig in Fresno, CA. He worked for Central Welding Supply for the last 21 years and thought of them as his extended family. He was a veteran who served four years in the US Navy and was on the USS Curtis in the Persian Gulf in 1991. Shannon is survived by the love of his life, Marlene Lutovsky; mother and stepfather, Janet and Bill Mellor; father, Craig Foultz; brother, Eric (wife, Diane); brother, Michael; sister, Misty; best friend, Barb; grandson, Nathan; nephews, Gavin and Ian; aunt, Ramona; uncle, Mike; uncle, Cornelius (wife, Gerry); aunt, Dee Dee; and cousins, extended family, and amazing friends. Shannon blessed us all with his bright spirit up until the very end, always putting everyone else's feelings and needs in front of his own. We will forever miss his sweet heart and love he showed to all and will strive to follow in his path of kindness. Memory Of a Special Person It's sometime hard to know why some things happen as they do for so much joy and laughter was centered around you It seems so hard to comprehend that you're no longer here but all the happy memories will help us to keep you near



