Sharon Ann Pierce March 7, 1947 - May 23, 2019 Sharon Ann Pierce born March 7, 1947 in Juneau, AK, passed away on May 23, 2019 in Everett, WA. Sharon worked for Alaska Airlines, Boeing, and in Hotel Management. She also worked for Wish for Fish for Howard and Gloria for many years. Sharon loved her cats and dogs, the Mariners, and the Seattle Sonics. She also spent time performing with the Filipino Drill Team. Sharon is survived by her daughters, Nanie Balagot and Michele (Chris) Balagot; grandchildren, LaTosha, Brittany, Brooklyn, and Daniel; great-grandchildren, James Jr., Zay, Jayden; and father of her girls, Mike Dunn Sr. She is preceded in death by her mate, Jerry Schamens; grandsons, baby Derek and Cody Dunn Sr; and parents, Howard and Gloria St. Germain. Funeral services will be May 28, 2019 at 10am at the Tulalip Tribal Gym.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 27, 2019