Sharon Lee Finch May 17, 1948 - March 2, 2020 Heaven has gained another beautiful angel. Sharon Lee Finch, 71, passed away March 2, 2020 in Naches, WA with her oldest daughter by her side. She was born May 17, 1948 in Yakima, WA. Family meant everything to her. She survived by her five children: Robert, Ryan, Renate, Richard, and Brandy; her nine grandkids, and her seven great-grandchildren. Her viewing was held by Rainier Memorial Center. The family will be doing a celebration of life in memory of her. May her soul finally be at peace.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 17, 2020