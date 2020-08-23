Sharon Ida Graber, age 82, passed away on August 14, 2020 at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham, WA.

Sharon was born November 2, 1937 in Yakima, WA to Kinnard William McIntyre and Marjorie Ida Warren. She later married Rodney Graber and they raised three children together in Lake Stevens, WA. Sharon and Rodney eventually moved to Bellingham, WA, where they resided at Lake Whatcom for 26 years.

Sharon worked as a bookkeeper for their rental properties,and in her free time she enjoyed ice skating, shopping, tennis, and taking piano lessons. She also loved traveling and felt so fortunate that she could visit so many amazing places. Her very favorite destination was Maui, especially when her friends Ron and DeAnne were there.

Sharon was a generous supporter of animal rights and the rights of seniors, trying to make things better for our generation to come. She was giving, hardworking, smart, compassionate, loving, creative, feisty, and persistent. She was truly devoted to her family, friends, and her Westies Bonnie and Katie. We will miss her dearly.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Marjorie Bingham, and her husband Rodney Graber. She is survived by her three children Margie Clifton, Rocky Graber, and Kathleen Graber, her four grandchildren Alisa Karrenberg, Ashley Mitchum, Ryan Clifton, and Christopher Graber, her five great-grandkids, and brother John McIntyre.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Whatcom Hospice House for the compassionate care they gave our mother.

Sharon was laid to rest at Bayview Cemetery next to her husband Rodney.

