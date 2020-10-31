With sadness, we share the passing of Sharon Elaine Hanratty, our loving mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, and friend on October 27, 2020.

Through her 77 years she was an avid quilter participating in shop-hops and loved to garden. Annual canning was a family affair with her kitchen being the center of activity where frequently you could find a homemade goodie waiting to be enjoyed.

She played a mean game of progressive rummy with friends and family where her competitive nature came out. Another enjoyment was taking long car rides with her husband enjoying the view and visiting loved ones.

Her childhood dream of living in a log home became reality where her most favorite times were spent with her grandchildren in the sewing room, on the porch, or playing in the garden.

A private burial service will be held at Floral Hills Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

