Sharon Louise Hoerr May 9, 1937 - March 29, 2020 Sharon Louise Hoerr, 82, of Everett, WA passed away Sunday evening, March 29, 2020. She was born Sharon Thomas on May 9, 1937 in Everett, she was lucky number 15 out of 20 children. She lived her life her own way, she was stubborn and strong and funny and kind. She was an artist at heart, she loved poetry, painting, gardening and she looked forward to watching Mariners baseball every year. Sharon is survived by three of her children, Donna, Timothy and Jeffrey; along with grandchildren, Jason, Cassandra, Trever, Pamela and Emily as well as numerous great-grandchildren, of those great-grandchildren she had a special bond with Andrew. Sharon was preceded in death by her youngest son, James; and oldest son, Jerome; as well as their father, Jim; her parents and numerous brothers and sisters. A small family remembrance will be held at a later date.



