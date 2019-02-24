Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Joyce (Ewell) Stanley. View Sign

June 2, 1965 - February 8, 2019 Sharon Stanley, 53, of Lake Stevens, WA passed away February 8, 2019 from pneumonia and COPD with her family by her side. Sharon was born June 2, 1965 in Pendleton, OR to Bob and Pauline Ewell. She blessed many with her ability to be unconditionally compassionate, giving and understanding, often going selflessly out of her way to help those that faced a harder time. Sharon was a loving wife and mother, and enjoyed many adventures with her husband of 24 years, Jim Stanley. She graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1983. While raising her young son, she completed her Practical Nursing Degree (1988) and her Associates of Arts 1 in Nursing (1991) from Everett Community College. She worked 20 years as a geriatric nurse, which she greatly enjoyed. She leaves behind her husband, Jim Stanley (Lake Stevens); son, Robert King (Lake Stevens); parents, Pauline Sheehan and stepdad, Lee Graves (Vale, OR); siblings, Charles Ewell (AZ), Kathy Novak (WA), Janet Ewell (WA), June Light (NV), Sean Sheehan (Steph) (NV); many nieces and nephews that adored their Auntie, and a large extended family. She is preceded in death by her aunt, Jennifer Cox (1990); and dad, John Sheehan (2010). The family thanks the Providence Regional Medical Center for the care they provided Sharon. A Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m., May 11, 2019 at Four Square Church, 11911 State Ave, Marysville, WA 98270.



June 2, 1965 - February 8, 2019 Sharon Stanley, 53, of Lake Stevens, WA passed away February 8, 2019 from pneumonia and COPD with her family by her side. Sharon was born June 2, 1965 in Pendleton, OR to Bob and Pauline Ewell. She blessed many with her ability to be unconditionally compassionate, giving and understanding, often going selflessly out of her way to help those that faced a harder time. Sharon was a loving wife and mother, and enjoyed many adventures with her husband of 24 years, Jim Stanley. She graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1983. While raising her young son, she completed her Practical Nursing Degree (1988) and her Associates of Arts 1 in Nursing (1991) from Everett Community College. She worked 20 years as a geriatric nurse, which she greatly enjoyed. She leaves behind her husband, Jim Stanley (Lake Stevens); son, Robert King (Lake Stevens); parents, Pauline Sheehan and stepdad, Lee Graves (Vale, OR); siblings, Charles Ewell (AZ), Kathy Novak (WA), Janet Ewell (WA), June Light (NV), Sean Sheehan (Steph) (NV); many nieces and nephews that adored their Auntie, and a large extended family. She is preceded in death by her aunt, Jennifer Cox (1990); and dad, John Sheehan (2010). The family thanks the Providence Regional Medical Center for the care they provided Sharon. A Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m., May 11, 2019 at Four Square Church, 11911 State Ave, Marysville, WA 98270. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 24, 2019

