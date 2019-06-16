(Bastys) Sept. 28, 1946 - May 19, 2019 Sharon passed away May 19, 2019. God called another soul to be an angel after an illness. She will be remembered for helping others as a driver for Catholic Community Services, also doing things for friends and her potato salad. She will join her parents, Edward and Emma Bastys; her brother Gene and sister Judy and her son Randy. She leaves behind two daughters Laurie and Sherrie, grandson Alex; sister-in-law Janet Bastys and some nieces and nephews. Please Personal Message Laurie or Sherrie for Celebration of Life on June 23, 2019.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 16, 2019