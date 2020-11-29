1/1
Sharon Kruick McConnell
1941 - 2020
Sharon Kruick McConnell passed away November 4, 2020 peacefully at her home in Mill Creek, Washington. She was born August 7th 1941 in Everett, the daughter of Dirk and Cora (Tune) Kruick. Sharon graduated from Everett High School class of 1959. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by husband Robert McConnell, sisters - Dororthy Kruick, Johanne Nasi, Caren Brennis, brother - John Kruick, and son - David McConnell. She is survived by daughters Ronda Copp (Ron) and Shelly Barrows and 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind long time campanion John Kuljis. Life is but a stopping place, a resting place along the road to sweet eternity. We all have different paths along the way. We were meant to learn some things, but never meant to stay...

August 7, 1941 - November 4, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
