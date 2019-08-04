Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon L. Knott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Lynn Knott Sharon Knott ended her earthly journey on July 24, 2019, at The Del-Webb Hospital in Sun City West, AZ, due to complications from pneumonia. She died as she had lived, peacefully, with her beloved sister and best friend, Kathy, close by her side. She grew up as the middle child in a loving family, with older brother, George, and younger sister, Kathy; George died July 17, 2019, exactly one week before Sharon. After settling in Washington State, Sharon went to work at The Department of Social and Health Services, becoming a Clerical Supervisor, and eventually the Office Manager. Everyone who worked with, or knew Sharon, was aware that she brought a standard of excellence to everything she did. This was recognized far and wide in 2002 when she submitted the first, and only perfect audit in the department's history! For this notable achievement, she received an "Outstanding Employee's" award. What greatly added to the joy of that occasion for Sharon, was that her sister, Kathy flew in to attend the award ceremony! Deciding to further her education, Sharon returned to school, first earning her BA, then going on to earn an MA in Social Services. Changing career paths, she became an SSI Case Worker, and in this capacity, worked closely with Social Security, touching and rebuilding countless lives. She retired in 2015. The last four years of Sharon's life was spent in Arizona, close to brother-in-law, Dan, and sister, Kathy, who cared for her tirelessly and lovingly, during her extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, George. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Daniel Brown. Sharon was a wonderful friend, who will be truly missed. Sharon's last wish was for her friends to come and "pig out" at her favorite gathering place: The Marysville Golden Corral. Please join us on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 am, as we share a meal and our memories of Sharon.



