Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon L. Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Lee Wilson Sharon Lee Wilson age 65 lived in Snohomish, WA. Sharon passed away on March 10, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1953 in Edmonds, WA. The daughter of Herald and Victoria Wilson. She was the second youngest of nine children. She grew up with her five sisters, Jean, Pat, Barbara, Judy, and Margie and her three brothers, Roy, Jim, and Dave. They lived in Mountlake Terrace, WA, and later in Everett, WA. Her parents, siblings, nieces, and nephews meant the world to her. She graduated from Cascade High School and attended college at Edmonds and Everett Community college. She had two sons, Kevin and Travis Epperly with her ex-husband, Ken Epperly. Sharon worked at a few different jobs and retired as an office administrator for Snohomish County Fire District #4 after 25 years. She loved the people there so much that she had decided to go back to work part time after only being retired for a year. She had a huge impact on everyone at the Fire Station and everyone that she came into contact with at her job. She also volunteered for Habitat For Humanity, Beach Watchers, the Snohomish Food Bank, and other organizations. Sharon enjoyed doing projects around her house and working in her garden. Taking her dog, Zoey on walks and drives was also something she enjoyed. She enjoyed traveling the world with her nieces and had been to places like Europe and South America. Sharon's greatest joy were her two sons, Kevin and Travis. There wasn't any-thing she wouldn't have done for them. She always made a point to take them on trips and to make holidays special. She was an extraordinary woman who impacted so many lives in a positive way. She is greatly missed by her family and friends who are all better off for having her in their lives. Memorial services will be held on Sunday May 5, 2019 at the Snohomish High School Performing Arts Center in Snohomish, WA starting at 3:00pm. If anyone would like to make donations please make them to Habitat For Humanity, The Snohomish Food Bank, or a charity of your choosing in honor of Sharon Wilson. Sharon's family would also like to thank all of the great people at Snohomish County Fire District #4 for all of their help during this tough time in our lives.



Sharon Lee Wilson Sharon Lee Wilson age 65 lived in Snohomish, WA. Sharon passed away on March 10, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1953 in Edmonds, WA. The daughter of Herald and Victoria Wilson. She was the second youngest of nine children. She grew up with her five sisters, Jean, Pat, Barbara, Judy, and Margie and her three brothers, Roy, Jim, and Dave. They lived in Mountlake Terrace, WA, and later in Everett, WA. Her parents, siblings, nieces, and nephews meant the world to her. She graduated from Cascade High School and attended college at Edmonds and Everett Community college. She had two sons, Kevin and Travis Epperly with her ex-husband, Ken Epperly. Sharon worked at a few different jobs and retired as an office administrator for Snohomish County Fire District #4 after 25 years. She loved the people there so much that she had decided to go back to work part time after only being retired for a year. She had a huge impact on everyone at the Fire Station and everyone that she came into contact with at her job. She also volunteered for Habitat For Humanity, Beach Watchers, the Snohomish Food Bank, and other organizations. Sharon enjoyed doing projects around her house and working in her garden. Taking her dog, Zoey on walks and drives was also something she enjoyed. She enjoyed traveling the world with her nieces and had been to places like Europe and South America. Sharon's greatest joy were her two sons, Kevin and Travis. There wasn't any-thing she wouldn't have done for them. She always made a point to take them on trips and to make holidays special. She was an extraordinary woman who impacted so many lives in a positive way. She is greatly missed by her family and friends who are all better off for having her in their lives. Memorial services will be held on Sunday May 5, 2019 at the Snohomish High School Performing Arts Center in Snohomish, WA starting at 3:00pm. If anyone would like to make donations please make them to Habitat For Humanity, The Snohomish Food Bank, or a charity of your choosing in honor of Sharon Wilson. Sharon's family would also like to thank all of the great people at Snohomish County Fire District #4 for all of their help during this tough time in our lives. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close