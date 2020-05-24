Or Copy this URL to Share

August 22, 1943 - May 12, 2020 Sharon Louise (Anderson) Walter was born on August 22, 1943. She passed away peacefully at her home on May 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Noel Wade Walter; son, Wade Walter (Jennefer); grandsons, Derek and Dillon; daughter, Erin (Walter) Reddekopp (Aaron), grandsons; Spencer and Aiden. Sharon was a graduate of Monroe High School, Class of 1961. She cherished her family above all else, and was a loving, dedicated wife, mom, grandma, and friend. She loved family time, travel, and tending to the plants and flowers in her immaculate yards. In lieu of flowers, donate to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance secure.seattlecca.org . Please designate your donation to Metastatic Breast Cancer.

