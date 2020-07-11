1/1
Sharon Marie (Benoit) Medica
Sharon Medica, 79, of Seattle (Granite Falls) passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by her family on March 31, 2020.

Sharon was preceded in death by her late husband Gary V Medica. She graduated from Granite Falls HS as the Homecoming Queen in 1958. Sharon and Gary had 2 children together: Dawne (Marvin) and Dino (Kim). As well as 4 grandchildren: Trenton, Kirk, Marcus and Addison. Sharon was loved by many and had a large extended family of brothers and sisters: Roberta (deceased), Billy (deceased), Bob (deceased), Ken, Tony, Cindy, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Sharon was the matriarch of the family since the passing of her mother in 1983. Her devotion to her entire family and their friends was amazing. She would spend countless hours at various venues saving seats for family and friends, carpooling kids to events, volunteering at youth centers, hospice, elderly centers and a variety of other organizations. Later in life Sharon found her true passion as a Kidney Dialysis Tech and was active in the Snohomish Tribe where she served as a board member.

A celebration of life will take place when current social gathering restrictions allow. Donations in Sharon's honor can be made to the Snohomish Tribe through the link below:

https://sduhubscfs.org/ Sharon Marie (Benoit) Medica

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
