Aug. 29, 1956 Feb. 16, 2020 Sharon Ogden, 63, passed February 16, after battling cancer for the third time in twenty years. She was born in Arlington, WA, and raised there most of her life on the family farm before marrying her husband of nearly 41 years, Gary. Her passing is preceded by her grandfather, Max Eitzenberger, grandmother, Jenny Drooping; mother, Maxine Eitzenberger, father, Kieth Edgmon; uncle, Otto Eitzenberger; brother-in-law, John Kron, and nephew, Micheal Luster. She is survived by husband, Gary Ogden; sons, Jered (Christine) and Erik Ogden; sisters, Wanda Edgmon, Nancy (Mark) Luster and grandchildren, Jackson, Nolan, Maddox and Charlotte Ogden. A special thanks to all the doctors and medical staff who helped through the years and to Erik for guiding her through the most difficult times of her life. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1pm at the Arlington Cemetery. Donations can be made in her name to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 23, 2020