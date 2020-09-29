Sharon Reynolds born Feb. 1938 passed away at home on September 23, 2020. She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Dewey Reynolds and their 3 children Eric, Kelli and Tracie, 4 granddaughters and brother Dennis Scott. Sharon was well known for being an outstanding cook and played hostess to most family events and celebrations as well as preparing meals at her church for the homeless.

She met her husband while she was attending Abilene Christian College and he was an Air Force sergeant stationed at Dyess Air Base. They were wed in Vancouver, WA where she was raised, soon after were transferred to Italy where they lived for 3+ years before being transferred back to the states and stationed at Mohave Air Force base now with 3 young children in tow. After a serious car accident and Dewey's retirement from the Air Force they moved back to Vancouver, WA and eventually to Edmonds WA in 1975 where they have lived to this day.

She was a woman of generous heart and her presence will be forever missed by those who knew and loved her.

September 23, 1938 - September 23, 2020