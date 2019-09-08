Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon (Kelley) Roberts. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Roberts returned home to rejoin her Heavenly Father on August 30, 2019 in Everett, WA. Although she was a long time resident of Washington, she always called Utah home and is going home to be reunited with her family members that proceeded her in death. Sharon was born to Carl and Lucille Kelley in Tooele, Utah on April 22, 1938 and grew up in Stockton, Utah as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. During her times of employment, Sharon always found herself in the service industry. She was most proud of being a civil servant at Tooele Army Depot and later a Keno Writer at Tulalip Casino. At work, she was known for her quick wit and spunkiness while developing long term friendships with her coworkers. Sharon had many loves and tried to enjoy life. She loved flowers, cooking, collecting dolls, bingo, and reminiscing. She truly treasured her conversations with her family and friends. Sharon is forever known for the paper-dolls that she drew. Sharon is preceded in death by both of her parents, her brother, Ron Kelley, her sister, MaryLu Sanders, as well as other beloved family members. Sharon leaves behind two sisters (Donna (Hal) Brostrom and Sandra Fetzer) four children (Aaron Kelley, Rowland Roberts, Rolana Roberts Wahlgren, and Rochelle (Roger) Terman. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren (Heather, Devin, Ian, Kyree (Steven), Baylee, Madison, Cassee, and Tytin) and five great-grandchildren (Rhys, Colton, Willow, Aria, and Lillian), many beloved nieces, nephews, and other extended family, including JessieAnna (Cliff) Campbell, whom Sharon referred to as her third daughter Services will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 graveside at Tooele Cemetery at 11am. Lunch will follow at 12:30 pm at the Grantsville Church of Jesus Christ and Latter Day Saints at 1pm at 410 Shelley Lane, Grantsville, Utah, 84029.



