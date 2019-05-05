Sharon Shoberg

On April 26, 2019, Sharon Shoberg passed away after a courageous fight with cancer. Sharon is survived by her son, Erik Shoberg; and her brother, Thomas (Kathy) Vance. Sharon will be remembered by her nephews, Adam and Matthew (Julie) Vance as well as many extended family members and friends. Sharon is preceded in her death by her parents, William and Jessie Vance; husband, James Sanford and son, William (Bill) Shoberg. A celebration of her life will occur at the Wenatchee Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on June 1, 2019.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 5, 2019
