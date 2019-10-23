Sharron Lee Van Ess June 26, 1947 - October 17, 2019 Sharron Lee (McNeil) Van Ess went home to be with her Lord October 17, 2019. She's survived by her husband, Danny; her mother-in-law, Alice Van Ess; daughter, SharLon (Frank); granddaughters, Amber (Maranda), Alyssa (Brandon); sisters, Gloria (John) Wolter, Diane Thornock; brother, Edward (Hermina) McNeil; Danny's siblings and their spouses and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Ed McNeil and Florence Betten; father-in-law, James Van Ess; sister, Marilou McNeil; a niece and two nephews. Sharron was born in Bellingham, WA June 26, 1947. She was raised in Concrete, WA where she attended school. She attended beauty school in Florida while traveling the U.S as a military wife and settled in Snohomish County. Her career path later changed to food service and she attended the Skagit Valley College in Culinary Arts. She lived her life the way she wanted and she loved with her whole heart. Animals were her true passion and she liked them more than people most of the time, but she was always an easy touch for anyone needing help during a rough patch. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. A burial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., October 26, 2019 at the G.A.R Cemetery in Snohomish, WA followed by a church service and reception at the New Hope Fellowship Church in Monroe, WA at 1:00 p.m. G.A.R Cemetery 8601 Riverview Rd. Snohomish, WA 98290 New Hope Fellowship Church 1012 W. Main St. Monroe, WA 98272 In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Noah Center animal shelter: thenoahcenter.org/donate
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 23, 2019