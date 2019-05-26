Shawn Michael Hughes

Shawn Michael Hughes died on May 10, 2019 at age 55, in Everett, WA. After serving a tour in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsmen, Shawn attended nursing school, graduating with an RN and working in several northwest Washington hospitals as a psychiatric nurse. He is blessed and released into peace and serenity by his loved ones, daughter, Nicole Hughes; mother, Virginia Erhardt; nephew and niece, Brian Hughes Jr. and Michelle Hughes; aunt and godmother, Stephanie Wasserman; and cousin, Eric Warheit. A family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shawn's memory may be sent to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. (www.fredhutch.org).
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 26, 2019
