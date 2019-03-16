Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shawndel Dean Armstrong. View Sign

March 9,1969 - March 1, 2019 Shawn was born in Everett, WA and passed away in his apartment in Seattle, where he lived for 11 years. He previously lived in Whatcom County. He worked construction, was a chef, and loved working auto and boat detailing with his sister after he moved to Seattle. Shawn loved people and people loved him. He had a smile you could see for a mile. He had a heart of gold. He loved music, especially soft rock, he enjoyed singing and whistling. He was a great caretaker for many friends in need. He is survived by his son, Kody Dean Armstrong, who lives in Bellingham WA; his mother, Debra Armstrong- Barrett; his stepfather, Brian Barrett; his sister, Joell Lovett Knudsvig and brother-in-law, Matt Knudsvig; three nieces, Janell, Kayleen, Emily; and two nephews, Adam and Mathew; and great nephew, Hunter Knudsvig. He also leaves behind his Uncle Tom and Aunt Joie Armstrong; and family of all cousins; as well as all his friends near and far. The Celebration of Shawn's Life will be Friday March 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Marysville Cemetery, 8801 State Ave, Marysville, WA.



March 9,1969 - March 1, 2019 Shawn was born in Everett, WA and passed away in his apartment in Seattle, where he lived for 11 years. He previously lived in Whatcom County. He worked construction, was a chef, and loved working auto and boat detailing with his sister after he moved to Seattle. Shawn loved people and people loved him. He had a smile you could see for a mile. He had a heart of gold. He loved music, especially soft rock, he enjoyed singing and whistling. He was a great caretaker for many friends in need. He is survived by his son, Kody Dean Armstrong, who lives in Bellingham WA; his mother, Debra Armstrong- Barrett; his stepfather, Brian Barrett; his sister, Joell Lovett Knudsvig and brother-in-law, Matt Knudsvig; three nieces, Janell, Kayleen, Emily; and two nephews, Adam and Mathew; and great nephew, Hunter Knudsvig. He also leaves behind his Uncle Tom and Aunt Joie Armstrong; and family of all cousins; as well as all his friends near and far. The Celebration of Shawn's Life will be Friday March 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Marysville Cemetery, 8801 State Ave, Marysville, WA.

