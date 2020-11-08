Sheila was born in East St. Clair, IL. She graduated from Lake Shore High School in MI, 1964. Sheila married her husband Kelly on 16, Oct. 1976 in Potomac, MT, where they raised their two children, Lee and Grant. The family relocated to Everett, WA in 1990. Sheila worked and retired from Providence Medical Center in 2016. Upon retirement she enjoyed RV'ing across the US with her husband, her soap making hobby, and spending time at their Ocean house. Sheila's biggest passion was her family and spoiling her grandchildren. Sheila was a selfless, strong willed woman with a heart of gold. Her sweet soul will live on through our love, our words, our thoughts, our dreams, and all our memories. Sheila passed peacefully surrounded by family. Sheila is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Winona Keller and her brother, Russell Keller Jr. Sheila is survived by her husband Kelly and her sons Lee (wife, Kelly, and daughters, Josie and Clara) Grant (wife, Heather, and children, Kaitlyn, AJ, and Finley). Her sisters Patty Conley and Nance Keller.

August 22, 1946 - October 28, 2020