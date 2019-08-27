Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shelby Merritt Utsler Jr. Arrived on May 6, 1951 and Departed August 13, 2019. His spirit lives on in his wife, Dori Jo Utsler; his two sons, Shelby Merritt Utsler III (Freedom) and Jesse James Utsler, alongside their two daughters, Dora and Shennendoah Utsler. His joy rooted in his grandchildren: Kelsey Padgett, Kylie Padgett, Skyler Utsler, Tristan Utsler, FrankieMae Gonzales and his great grandson, Noah Hartman. He was an avid reader and researcher, he loved his family and fought really hard to have just a little more time with them. He took pride in the many years of bartending within the valley for the people he grew to love. Everyone is welcome to join the family at a celebration of life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 3pm at Bubba's Roadhouse, 924 W Stevens Ave, Sultan, WA 98294.



