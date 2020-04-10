Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelley Stroh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shelley Marrae Stroh Shelley Marrae Stroh passed peacefully in her sleep on March 27, 2020 in Providence Hospital of liver and kidney failure. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister and friend, and she is already missed beyond words. She loved her family as her family loved her, she will always be remembered and will always be loved. Shelley was born in Bismarck, ND to Ray and Hildegard Gappert, but she was raised primarily in Washington state. She worked as a waitress, bartender, and hotel desk clerk/manager. Shelley leaves behind her only daughter, Tayla; her beloved sons, Tyson and Kyler; her only surviving brother, Ray Gappert; her precious granddaughters, Tianna, Nattaly, Rylynn, Nevaeh and Ava; extended family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Timothy Lowry; her mother and father; her stepdad, Rob; and her brother, Larry; and many other family members. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Providence Hospice and Hospital. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 10, 2020

