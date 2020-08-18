1/1
Sherri A. Pierce
1970 - 2020
Of Arlington Wa. Passed away on Monday August 3, 2020 At Providence Hospital in Everett. Due to complications of a brain aneurysm. at the age of 50.

She was born in Concord, Ca. On Flag day, to MaryEllen Hightower and Wayne Pierce.

Sherri is survived by her Parents, Significant other of 30+ years Mark Solvang, Daughter Victoria(Brandon) Vogel, Son David Solvang, Sister Brenda(Robert) Weldon, Brothers Michael Pierce, Cory(Colleen) Pierce and Cherished Grandbabies Emma and K.K, As well as so many BELOVED nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She grew up in Granite Falls. Making many life long friends while attending Granite schools and graduated in 1988.

While finishing her Senior year (age 17) she accepted a part time job with Associated Pathology in Everett, as a courier. After Graduation she continued on with the them filling various roles. When Cellnetix lab acquired Associated she became the Accessioning Supervisor and most recently she was promoted to System Analyst Liaison. At the time of her passing she had worked in Pathology lab for over three decades all with the same company and even some of the same Pathologist's.

A celebration of her life is planned for a later time, When we can all Gather

June 14, 1970 - August 3, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

5 entries
August 18, 2020
Sherri had the kindest and biggest heart.
She was protective. Loving and someone I could trust with my daughters life.
Kinzlee (KK) never trusted anyone.....
Except for her nana Sherri. She has always been there for everything.
She will be terribly missed! A beautiful angel. I know she will be watching over us.
Felicity
Family
August 18, 2020
She was the best boss/work mom and friend and all around person!! She will be in my heart always and so will her amazing family! I will miss her so much!
Stephanie vickers
Friend
August 18, 2020
She was the most loving person I ever had met she took care of me and my family out of the goodness of her heart she is deeply missed
Stephanie
Family
August 18, 2020
I feel for my family at this time , this is a great loss a soul gone to soon and I hope that peace will come over this family and they know she is not gone but watching over them and keeping them safe , she is now truly an angel . Spread those big beautiful wings and fly free .
Erika solvang
Family
August 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You will be deeply missed by all
William G DeGroot
Friend
