Of Arlington Wa. Passed away on Monday August 3, 2020 At Providence Hospital in Everett. Due to complications of a brain aneurysm. at the age of 50.

She was born in Concord, Ca. On Flag day, to MaryEllen Hightower and Wayne Pierce.

Sherri is survived by her Parents, Significant other of 30+ years Mark Solvang, Daughter Victoria(Brandon) Vogel, Son David Solvang, Sister Brenda(Robert) Weldon, Brothers Michael Pierce, Cory(Colleen) Pierce and Cherished Grandbabies Emma and K.K, As well as so many BELOVED nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She grew up in Granite Falls. Making many life long friends while attending Granite schools and graduated in 1988.

While finishing her Senior year (age 17) she accepted a part time job with Associated Pathology in Everett, as a courier. After Graduation she continued on with the them filling various roles. When Cellnetix lab acquired Associated she became the Accessioning Supervisor and most recently she was promoted to System Analyst Liaison. At the time of her passing she had worked in Pathology lab for over three decades all with the same company and even some of the same Pathologist's.

A celebration of her life is planned for a later time, When we can all Gather

June 14, 1970 - August 3, 2020