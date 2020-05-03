December 23, 1957-April 28, 2020 It is with profound sadness we announce that on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, our loving and devoted wife, mother and friend, Sherrie Lynn Daurie passed away at the age of 62. Sherrie was born in Denver, Colorado on December 23, 1957. On July 12, 1980, she married the love of her life, Keith Daurie. They traveled for Keith's work before settling down in Everett to raise their two children. Sherrie spent 31 years working for the Everett School District, most of which was in the kindergarten program at Jackson Elementary School. She was a dedicated educator, highly admired by colleagues and students. She treated all her students as if they were her own children and they responded to her with love. Sherrie loved fiercely. She loved to play with her grandkids, Summer trips to Seaside, Oregon, cook, and serve the Lord. She kept an immaculate home and led by example. There was never a job too large or too small that she could not tackle. She had a strong, bright and energetic personality. Her smile and laugh could brighten any room. She was full of grace, laughter and love. Her ability to touch each individual she met was admirable. She truly was an angel on earth. Her divine spirit and love will live with us all forever. Sherrie was proceeded in death by her parents, James and Carmella Jones; in-laws Ike and Jeanette Daurie; and brother-in-law, Michael Daurie. She is survived by her husband, Keith Daurie; son, Jesse and his wife Stephanie Daurie; daughter, Amie and her husband Joseph Bosler; grandchildren, Kylie, Mason, Aspen, Sage and Emily; two sisters, Jamie and Debbie; three brothers, Tony, Jimmy and Brett; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Sherrie's favorite term of endearment was "WHAT A DOOR KNOB"! A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held for Sherrie as soon as we can. For now, we will have a private funeral and burial. Donations may be made in her name to No Kid Hungry or Our Lady of Perpetual Help.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store