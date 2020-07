Sherry passed away in Monroe, WA unexpectedly. She had many struggles but always tried to push through. She loved being a grandma and enjoyed so much of her time with her granddaughter. Now her mind, heart, and soul can rest in peace. Sherry is survived by her brothers Michael, and Jamie, daughters Michelle and Leeann and granddaughter Hannah. May you sleep with Angels! September 1, 1963 - June 28, 2020



