January 16, 1935 – May 14, 2020 Sherry L. MacDonald, also known as "Angel" by her husband, Alex, passed away on May 14, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by the family she loved so much. Sherry was born January 16, 1935 in Minneapolis, MN to Joseph and Florence Jaremko (Robinson). Sherry grew up in Minneapolis and attended 13 different schools. After graduating high school, she married her then-husband and together they raised four children. They relocated from Waconia, MN to Rockford, IL in 1957. She worked various jobs until she started a career as a school bus driver for the Harlem School District in Loves Park, IL. While visiting her mother who had relocated to Acme, WA and operated a store and gas station, they fell in love with the area and moved. Sherry opened and operated a Post Office in the Fairhaven business district. After a couple years running the Post Office, she decided to go back driving school bus. She was hired by the Bellingham School district, and drove school buses for a combined total of 26 years, retiring from the district in 1992. Her favorite saying was "she drove and was responsible for the most precious cargo." Roosevelt PTA presented her with the State Golden Acorn Award for her outstanding work with students, parents and teachers. During her tenure with the district, she met a fellow co-worker, Alex MacDonald, and they married in 1979, they have been married for 40 plus years. After retirement they moved from Bellingham, WA and relocated to Everett, WA. She and Alex were very active with the Mill Creek YMCA Silver Sneakers and met and made some everlasting friends. Besides being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she had many passions in life. She enjoyed traveling across the states and different parts of the world with her husband. She loved to cook and entertain, ballroom and square dancing, reading, gardening, and playing games with her family. She was a very vibrant person, always made people feel welcomed in her home, and was a great listener. She always made herself available to someone in need. In so many ways, she proved to be the "Rock" of the family. Sherry is survived by her dear husband, Alex; her beloved children, Gary (Debbie) Kaufhold, Vicki (Gary) Heilman, Jeff (Toni) Kaufhold, and Jim (Robin) Kaufhold; grandchildren, Jennifer (John) Heilman-Ruotsala, Christopher Kaufhold, Jeremiah Kaufhold, Brianna (Cody) Smith, and Alissa Kaufhold; great-granddaughter, Sloane Ruotsala; sister, Bonnie (Albert) Quino; stepchildren, Jan (Jerry) Jones and Nancy MacDonald; step grandchildren, Jessie (Judy) Voorhies, Rawley (Julia) Voorhies, and Kevin (Sou) Vail; and six additional great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Florence; sister, Jan (Vice); and step-son, Jack MacDonald. The family would like to say a grateful and heartfelt Thank You for the care and love that was given to Sherry by all the management staff, dining room staff, and caregivers at Harbour Pointe Senior Living. They would also like to thank Providence Hospice team for their support and care for Sherry during her final days. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cypress Lawn Memorial Park. A private family internment is being planned. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. Gifts in her memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 24, 2020.