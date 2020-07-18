1/1
Sherry Ann Simonyi, 73, of Lake Stevens, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 15th, 2020 after a short illness. Sherry was born on October 27th, 1946 in Seattle, Wa to Ernest Walker and Margie Walker (Makemson). She grew up and lived for many years in the Lake Stickney area before moving to Lake Stevens to be closer to her grandchildren. Sherry graduated from Cascade High School in Everett in 1964 and went to work for The Boeing Company; where she later retired from after more than 30 years. Sherry enjoyed time with her grandchildren, traveling, crafting and spending time with her many friends. She was preceded in death by both of her parents. Sherry is survived by her 3 daughters: Meridiane (Adam) Pfeifer, Brandi (Damien) Coronado and Adrianne Simonyi, her sister Bonnie (Tom) Restemayer, her beloved grandchildren Colby, Ruby and Jaycelin and numerous extended family members. A celebration of life will be held this summer and an additional notice will be posted with details. October 27, 1946 - June 15, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
