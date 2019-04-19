Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shim (David) Blanchard. View Sign

Shim (David) Blanchard Shim Blanchard, 54, of Index, WA, died April 13, 2019 with his wife, Jan by his side. Shim was born on November 20, 1964 in Chicago, IL. Shim is survived by his wife, Jan; son, Colt in Wyoming; two brothers in Colorado; step daughter, Ali Christianson (Caleb) and granddaughter, Stariana Christianson whom he loved dearly. He also leaves his dear friend, Scott Osenbrock and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Linda Dixon and their families; and brother-in-law, Bill Scheller of Marysville, WA. There will be no services at this time. His Celebration of Life will be this summer at their home in Index.



