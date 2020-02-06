Sept. 25, 1930 - Jan. 31, 2020 Shireen Pesznecker passed quietly into the arms of Jesus, Friday, the final day of January 31, 2020 at home with her family after 89 years of loving and serving family, friends, strangers and her community. She extended love and acceptance to all who crossed her path; from 4-H leader to refugee sponsor, clothes closet organizer and other countless volunteer endeavors, family always came first, giving unconditional love. Born to the Kelly family, September 25, 1930, in Harvey, IL, along with twin sister, Sharon, the family of six, including older sisters, Pat and Mickey, moved to Salt Lake City, UT, then to Seattle. Shireen met husband, David Pesznecker at University Christian Church and married June 11, 1950. They lived in North Seattle until moving to Snohomish, WA in 1964. She was, (quoting her granddaughter, Alisha), a sweet, feisty, strong, dancing, singing, selfless rock of our family who loved life, politics, bonfires, murder mysteries, and of course, the Seahawks. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, David; her five children, 13 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorial will be held at Snohomish First Presbyterian Church on February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Any gifts can be sent to Hospice of the Northwest, Mount Vernon, WA. Arrangements have been made with the assistance of Whidbey Memorial Funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 6, 2020