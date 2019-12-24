Aug. 28, 1935 - Nov. 27, 2019 Shirlee Hall passed away November 27, 2019. She was born August 28, 1935 in Spokane, WA. She is survived by her husband, Don Hall, of 65 years; and three sons, Rob, Rick and Randy. She will be cherished by those whose life she affected. Her heart was extra large for family and friends. She held many positions in her life: banking, nursing and auto sales. She was Sales Manager for Rudi at Schaffner Motors on Hwy. 99 in Lynnwood, WA for many years. There will be a memorial gathering for friends and family at their home in Edmonds, WA on January 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. RSVP (425) 776-9775
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 24, 2019