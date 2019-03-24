Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirlee "Gigi" Nunley. View Sign

Shirley Nunley June 13, 1935 - February 5, 2019 Family and friends are mourning the loss but remembering the love and laughter of Shirlee "Gigi" Nunley, who died in California on February 5, 2019. She was born on June 13, 1935 in Bismarck, ND to Valentine and Harriet Barth, and was christened Shirley Ann Barth. Always with a gift for flair, she changed the spelling to Shirlee by the time she was in high school and renamed herself Gigi the moment she became a grandmother. As a girl, she and her family, including brothers Harrison and Tom, moved to Snohomish County as Valentine decided that farm life was not for him. His first job was as a depot agent in Machias, WA and he and Harriet raised the family on Lake Stevens. When they bought the Silver King Restaurant in Snohomish, WA, the family moved again and Shirlee enrolled her junior year at Snohomish High School. That's when the fun-loving Shirlee first caught the eye of Bob Nunley. She also couldn't help but notice Bob, the gregarious student body president and trumpet player for the Seventeens. Three years after their graduation in 1953, they were married at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Snohomish. In the years to come, the family would grow with the arrivals of Valaree, Shellee, Christopher, and Robert. They raised their children on the foundation of love, faith and family – qualities that will never be forgotten by their children. Throughout their marriage, you rarely could find one without the other. Their shared laughter and outlook on life complemented each other wonderfully. Over the years, they had small businesses. While Bob ran Nunley's Car Depot, Shirley started the adjacent T-Shirt Express in Marysville, WA. Everyone she came in contact with was guaranteed a story or laugh at no extra charge. Weary of rain, they moved to Cathedral City in the California desert in 1987. Together they soaked up the sun and enjoyed many visits from family. Gigi stayed in the desert after Bob died in 2005 and spent the last five years with her daughter, Shellee in La Quinta, CA. Throughout the years, beginning in high school and continuing in California, she expressed her creativity through her vibrant paintings, from storefront windows in Snohomish when she was young to canvasses now displayed in the homes of her children. Wherever she lived, you would see baskets and bowls with heaps of brushes and paint tubes, and somewhere an easel with a work in progress. Retiring full-time many miles away did not lessen the love she felt for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Any letter, note or gift from Gigi was thoughtful, caring and many times hilarious. In Gigi's last few years, with Parkinson's taking its toll, her bravery was inspiring. No matter how dire the circumstances were, Gigi somehow could have family and friends laughing instead of crying and knowing she loved them after a visit or a phone call. She died at home in the company of family at age 83. Surviving family members are Valaree Carter (Todd), Shellee Nunley, Christopher Nunley (Lori), and daughter-in-law, Carrie Nunley, along with seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



