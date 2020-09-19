On August 31, 2020 Shirley Elaine Anderson (Johnson) passed into the Lords welcoming arms. Shirley was born on August 3, 1930 in Seattle, WA. She grew up in Ballard and spent many childhood summers at her family's cabin in Lake Cavanaugh. She loved to garden and can her fruits and vegetables. She taught at Edmonds Community College in the late 70's and was involved with social work and Hospice with the Senior Center's in Everett and Lake Stevens. After she retired, because of her love of books, she volunteered with the Friends of the Library in Lake Stevens. She was then able to spend many years enjoying her love of fishing and horse showing with her husband Stan.

She is preceded in death by her husband Stan, her parents Oscar and Freda Johnson, her brother Robert and her sons Doug and Daniel Harris. She is survived by her children David (Merry) Harris, Penny Orr, and Patricia Lauritsen and her step children Wayne (Rosie) Anderson and Charlene (Ted) Goodson. She has six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She touched many lives over the years and will be missed by all. A special thanks goes to all her nurses and doctors at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. A Celebration of Life will come at a later date.

August 3, 1930 - August 31, 2020