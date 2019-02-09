Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Sexton Bogard. View Sign

Shirley Bogard, 83, died Thursday, January 24, 2019 at her home in Mill Creek, Washington. She was born August 6, 1935 in Lackey, Kentucky to the late Lester Sexton and Pearl Kerr. Shirley was a homemaker and raised two sons, loved animals, enjoyed watercolor painting and spending time with close friends and family. In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by two brothers: Dennis Sexton and Billy J. Sexton, and three sisters: Bertha Ratliff, Betty Mullins, and Peggy Thompson, as well as her husband, James W. Bogard. Shirley is survived by two sisters: Patty S. Sexton and Barbara DeRossett, her two sons: Mitchell and David, her three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A small private service was held with local family in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested honor gifts be made to the ASPCA at



Shirley Bogard, 83, died Thursday, January 24, 2019 at her home in Mill Creek, Washington. She was born August 6, 1935 in Lackey, Kentucky to the late Lester Sexton and Pearl Kerr. Shirley was a homemaker and raised two sons, loved animals, enjoyed watercolor painting and spending time with close friends and family. In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by two brothers: Dennis Sexton and Billy J. Sexton, and three sisters: Bertha Ratliff, Betty Mullins, and Peggy Thompson, as well as her husband, James W. Bogard. Shirley is survived by two sisters: Patty S. Sexton and Barbara DeRossett, her two sons: Mitchell and David, her three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A small private service was held with local family in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested honor gifts be made to the ASPCA at secure.aspca.org Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close