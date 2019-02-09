Shirley Bogard, 83, died Thursday, January 24, 2019 at her home in Mill Creek, Washington. She was born August 6, 1935 in Lackey, Kentucky to the late Lester Sexton and Pearl Kerr. Shirley was a homemaker and raised two sons, loved animals, enjoyed watercolor painting and spending time with close friends and family. In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by two brothers: Dennis Sexton and Billy J. Sexton, and three sisters: Bertha Ratliff, Betty Mullins, and Peggy Thompson, as well as her husband, James W. Bogard. Shirley is survived by two sisters: Patty S. Sexton and Barbara DeRossett, her two sons: Mitchell and David, her three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A small private service was held with local family in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested honor gifts be made to the ASPCA at secure.aspca.org.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 9, 2019