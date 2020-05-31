On Friday, May 8, 2020, Shirley Ann Weston (Condit), loving wife and mother, passed away at her home in Moses Lake, WA with her devoted husband and children by her side. Shirley was born on October 13, 1942 to Carl and Hazel Condit in Everett "Warshington," and she is preceded in death by both her parents; and brothers, Robert and Danny. The youngest of three children, she was raised in Everett where she graduated from Everett High School in 1960. She met and wed Kenneth Weston in 1968 and raised six children: Jack, Tracy, Ken, Joe, Bill and Scott. It was her stubborn determination that brought us all together, but it was her love that made us a family. And that family continues to grow. To the joy of her children's spouses and friends, Shirley's caring, and genuine nature endeared her to everyone she met. She is responsible for the laughter and love of eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and will be remembered fondly for her funny, loving and kind spirit. Shirley loved music and enjoyed listening to her family sing. She loved sewing and crafting and was famous for the pajamas that she made for every family member. She loved to play games and cards and would even let you win occasionally so she could keep you playing. She enjoyed traveling and loved big cruise ships and liked to see new places. She was well known for her large collection of frog knickknacks that she treasured. She had a unique talent for creating new words out of phrases or names, often with hilarious results. And she was very funny, even when she wasn't trying to be. She will most be remembered for her huge heart and the abundance of love that she had to share. She loved her family deeply and was most at home when she was surrounded by the people that she cared for. There was never a shortage of laughter and fun around her and she took to, and loved, everyone who ever needed a mom or friend. She brought so much joy and happiness to everyone she met and, even though she is gone, we will find great comfort in remembering the sound of her laughter and all her unforgettable stories. We will always love and miss you, Mom. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date, likely aligning with the annual family campout in late August.