Sweet Shirley Booth passed away on September 6, 2019. She had been a resident at our Glenwood Park since 1997, when she moved in with her husband, Jessie. At one time, Shirley was secretary for Club 59, and for many years, she was the 'money manager' for our Flea Market. She remained very active in the Park, attending the Club dinners, music nights, bingo games, and other game nights. Shirley was born in the Sierra Mountain area of California, where her dad and grandfather were miners. She was a nurse during her working years, enjoyed knitting, embroidery, and making stained glass projects. She absolutely loved the Pacific Northwest which she considered home, and all her friends here at the Park were her "family". She and Jessie had six children; and she lived with three dogs, one cat, and a very cute canary, along with her son, who doted on her and took very good care of her.



