Shirley Fae Kirkendorfer (1929 - 2019)
March 14, 1929 - August 15, 2019 Shirley Fae Kirkendorfer, born March 14, 1929, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019 at Northwest Hospital. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing, including her beloved husband of 69 years, Lester Kirkendorfer. She is also survived by their three children, Laura, Ron and Gwen; her sibling, Doris Powers; four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. The memorial service will be held at Cedar Cross United Methodist Church, 1210 132nd Street SE, Mill Creek, WA 98102 on August 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., followed by a reception. The family suggests monetary gifts be sent to the .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 20, 2019
