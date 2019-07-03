Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley J. Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Shirley JoAnn Anderson 1935 - 2019 She was born in Monroe, Washington to John and Florence Williams. She grew up in Monroe graduating from Monroe high school. In 1955 she met and married Leroy Anderson. She is survived by her brother, John S. (Steve) and Sue Williams; her children Rick (Cindy) Anderson, Lisa (Dusty) Mull, Tracy (Dave) Appleby, Linda (Greg) Carlsen; as well as 10 grand children: Coty, Caleb, Cameron, Randy, AJ, Jeremy, Breanne, Kyle, Chandler and Katie. She also had six great grand children: Lyric, Alexis, Addelyn, Kellan, Easton and Decklan; and two nephews Dane and Mike. To those outside of the family Mom was a bit of a recluse, enjoying visitors when they dropped bye, but also perfectly content to spend time by herself. To us, her children both growing up and as adults she manifested grace, poise, mercy and love. There was never any doubt that she loved us and would do anything to help us. We would like to recognize sister, Lisa and thank her for caring for Mom in such a loving and gracious manner these last five years. We have been so blessed as a family to know what her wishes were and to be able to honor her and we are comforted knowing she is in heaven with Jesus, her Lord and Savior. So it is not goodbye, but see ya later Mom. There will be a family memorial this summer where we will be able to remember our Mother, grandmother, sister and scatter her ashes according to her wishes. Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 3, 2019

