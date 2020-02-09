Shirley Joyce Cosman Shirley Cosman passed away on January 13, 2020 at the age of 85. She was a beloved mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed. Mother to Linda Wright (spouse: Rod), Scott Watkins, and Gloria Watkins. Grandmother to Joelle, Megan, Kelley, and Rochelle. Great-Grandmother to Angel, Alisha, Ava, and Aiden. Retired after many years as an employee at the UW Financial Aid Office. She was a faithful blood donor and loved to plan her next project. She loved to spend time with her family, take vacations at the ocean, and garden. Her Celebration of Life will be at Rosehill Community Center, 304 Lincoln Ave. Mukilteo, WA 98275 on March 18, 2020 at 1pm.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 9, 2020