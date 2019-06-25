Shirley J. McElroy passed peacefully into a better world June 12, 2019. She was born and raised in Everett, WA and will be remembered as a very gentle and loving woman. Mom was preceded in death by her husband, George; and son, Danny. She leaves behind her brother, Darrell Valvick (Carroll) and family; daughter, Cindy (Mike) Woodhull; and son, Mike (Sandy) McElroy. She also leaves behind her grandkids, Kyle Walls, Kelly McElroy, Angie Sterling, Christa Woodhull, Mike Woodhull Jr, Denise Motta and 12 great grandkids. Also a special daughter, Lea Guliuzza. At Mom's request there will be no service. She loved us all but it was time to move on.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 25, 2019