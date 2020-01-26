Shirley Jean Soreano Shirley Soreano passed away on Friday January 17, 2020 in Monroe, WA at the age of 85. She was born in Seattle, WA on June 10, 1934 to Frank and Ruth Beebe. Shirley is survived by her seven children: Susan McMurray, Bill and Robin Hamrick, Tracy Soreano, Darcy Kovacs, Juliane Koss (Konrad), Kim Dailey (Brian); 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. "Grandma Shirley" was the most welcoming sweetest person you would ever meet-greeting you with a smile and a kind word whether she knew you or not. She tried to make sure all bellies were full, delivering food to friends, grandkids or anyone in need! Her true joy in life were her kids and grandkids who she encouraged, cheered on, and always made sure they knew she was proud of them and loved them unconditionally. Shirley's husband, Ike Soreano passed away in 2008~Go give "Grandpa Ike" a hug for us! You will both live in our hearts forever! We love you! There will be a Memorial Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Monroe Community Senior Center, 276 Sky River Parkway, Monroe, 2-5pm.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 26, 2020