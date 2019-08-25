Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Jane Engebretsen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Jane Engebretsen, née Hale, 99, passed away from pneumonia at 5:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 in Mount Vernon, WA. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Joel A. Engebretsen; four siblings and twin sons, Joel A. and James J. Shirley was a beautiful and intelligent woman who loved music, gardening and reading books. During the 30s, John and Matilda Hale moved their family from Tripoli, IA to Seattle. Their daughter, Shirley, was 18 and graduated from Roosevelt High. The Hales moved to Granite Falls, WA. After two years studying concert piano at the University of Washington, Shirley met Joel at the Engebretsen farm in Granite Falls, next to the Hale farm. Shirley and Joel shared a mischievous sense of humor. They soon married, in Yuma, AZ and she became a Navy wife. As the family grew, they moved from state to state, then settled in Granite Falls. Widowed in 1999, Shirley sold the family home and moved to Mount Vernon. She is survived by her daughters, Karen, Suzanne, Laura and Edie; and two sons, Gene and Paul. She leaves 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews. Her remains will be interred in the Granite Falls Cemetery, followed by a family gathering. Rest in Peace.



