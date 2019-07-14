October 15, 1928 - July 4, 2019 Shirley passed away in the early morning of July 4, 2019 at Pine Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Unit surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Spokane, WA on October 15, 1928 to Cotter and Hazel Madden. She attended Marry Cliff High School in Spokane. She met and married Del Hirzel in 1969. They spent 50 years together traveling throughout the country and around the world. Shirley was a happy, creative person, who made friends easily wherever she went. Between the two of them they have four girls, Laura (Frank) Mead, Whidbey Island, WA; Charlene (Bob) Tkach, Spokane; Fritzi (Mark) Rees, Phoenix, AZ; and Terri (Larry) Kessie, Richland, WA; 19 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren, with two on the way. She was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Madden; and sister, Patti Helmbrecht. She leaves behind two stepbrothers, Fred Roberg of Priest Lake, ID; and Dan Roberg of Spokane; numerous nieces and nephews and many loving friends. A celebration of life will be held in Snohomish, WA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at . in Shirley's name.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 14, 2019