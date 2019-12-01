Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Jean Liska. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Jean (Gildroy) (Love) Liska Shirley Jean Liska, long time resident of Everett, Washington, died Friday, November 22, 2019. Shirley was preceded in death by her first husband, John G. Love; her parents, John (Joke) Gildroy and Margaret Gildroy; her first brother, Lerfald, sister, Patty, older brother, Landon who was killed in WWII, and her grandson, Michael Marrinier. Shirley is survived by her husband of 48 years, Fred Liska, and her brothers, Vernon Gildroy (Bernice), Arthur Gildroy (Jan); her seven children: Patty Love Miskell (Charlie), Ronald Love (Terri), Bekky Love (Bill), Kathleen Love Marrinier (Mike), Steve Love (Julie), and her step children: Laura Liska Fruend (Darral) and Paul Liska. Shirley has twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Born in a tiny coal-mining town in the bad lands of Gebo, Wyoming on November 19, 1926; when she was twelve her parents moved to Everett where she graduated from Everett High School in the class of '44. In the 50's, 60's and 70's she was a champion bowler. She attained her Master Gardener status and until in her 90's she and Fred stayed active working daily in the beautiful gardens at their home. She retired after working as a dispatcher and credit manager for a local business. When Fred and Shirley had a boat she loved to go fishing out on the bay and clamming on the islands near by. She loved her children and never had a bad word for anyone. A few days before her 93rd birthday, in her Hospice room at the hospital, when she couldn't talk, she was asked what she wanted for her birthday, she just smiled. Shirley had a perfect smile to the end. She will be dearly missed by not only her family, but by the many friends she made over the years. A celebration of life gathering will be held at the Everett Elks Club on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. The address is 2802 Hoyt Avenue, Everett. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Washington State Master Gardner Foundation or the in her name.





