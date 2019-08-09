Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

October 26, 1952 – July 11, 2019 Shirley Kay Guinn, 66, of Clinton, Washington, passed away peacefully at her home July 11, 2019. She was born October 26, 1952 to the late Henry and Alta VanderWoude, in Everson, Washington, and graduated high school from Cascade High School, in Everett, Washington. She was married to Bill Guinn in 1979. They lived in Everett and Mill Creek, Washington, before retiring to Whidbey Island in 2006. Shirley is survived by her husband, Bill; sons Robert (Kerrie) McLaughlin, of Snohomish, WA; and William Guinn, of Clinton; sister Judy Wangen, of Edmonds, WA; brother Arlo VanderWoude, of Twisp, WA, and Don VanderWoude, of Federal Way, WA. She is the beloved Nana to grandchildren, Colin, Aubrey, and Sara, and Aunt to many cousins. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Alta, and sister Janice Erickson. For many years, Shirley worked at Fillibeck's Chuckwagon, first as a waitress, then as a manager. She later worked as a sales representative for Sunset Magazine, before opening William's Toy Chest toy stores with her husband in Monroe and Mill Creek. Retiring in 2006 enabled Shirley to spend time doing what she loved to do – spend time with her husband and family. An avid fisherwoman, she looked forward to salmon fishing every summer. She loved to travel and enjoyed frequent trips during the winter to Southern California. She could be found every week playing bingo at the Bayview Senior Center, frequently sharing her delicious baked goods with her friends there, as well as with her neighbors, who will greatly miss her chocolate chip cookies and infamous lemon meringue pie. Family was the most important thing to Shirley, and she loved spending time with her children, and especially her grandchildren. She was the epitome of a person who knew no strangers – only friends she hadn't met yet. Her generous and loving nature led her to help anyone – or anything – in need, such as the neighborhood crows who knew that her soft heart meant that she'd always have a treat for them. Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, August 17, 2019, between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. at Useless Bay Country Club 5725 South Country Club Drive Langley, WA 98260. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that in Shirley's honor, you perform a random act of kindness to spread the love and kindness that we are so greatly missing.



