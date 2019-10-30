Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Larimer Hofstrand. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Larimer Hofstrand passed away on February 7, 2018. Shirley is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Donald Hofstrand. Her survivors also include two daughters, Mary Kay (Charles) Schneider and Nancy (John) McPeak; and four grandchildren, Christopher (Amanda) McPeak, Adam McPeak, Lauren Schneider, and Julia (Jason) Schneider-Sease. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Mona and William Larimer; and her sister, Mary Jane Larimer. Shirley was born to William and Mona Larimer on December 14, 1927, in Snohomish, WA. She was educated in Snohomish schools and graduated from the University of Washington before starting her teaching career. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Seattle and Everett, WA, until she retired in 1983. She enjoyed her work and was very proud of her profession. She joked that her ego was fed by 6 year-olds! Shirley was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Everett. She was also involved in numerous community organizations and served on various committees and boards, including P.E.O., Everett Woman's Book Club, Everett Golf & Country Club, the Bethany Foundation Board, and the Everett Library Board. Shirley was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, and she was always there for her family. She had the most positive outlook on life and never wanted to miss a moment of it. "I've always been such a lucky lady," she often said. The family wishes to thank all those who have supported us medically, emotionally, and spiritually, especially the caregivers at Bethany 3rd Floor South, Providence Hospice Everett, and Garden Court Retirement Community. It was Shirley's wish to have a joint celebration of her life together with her husband, Don. Their memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 am, at the Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA, 98203. Remembrances may be made to Providence Hospice Everett, the Bethany Foundation, or the .





Shirley Larimer Hofstrand passed away on February 7, 2018. Shirley is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Donald Hofstrand. Her survivors also include two daughters, Mary Kay (Charles) Schneider and Nancy (John) McPeak; and four grandchildren, Christopher (Amanda) McPeak, Adam McPeak, Lauren Schneider, and Julia (Jason) Schneider-Sease. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Mona and William Larimer; and her sister, Mary Jane Larimer. Shirley was born to William and Mona Larimer on December 14, 1927, in Snohomish, WA. She was educated in Snohomish schools and graduated from the University of Washington before starting her teaching career. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Seattle and Everett, WA, until she retired in 1983. She enjoyed her work and was very proud of her profession. She joked that her ego was fed by 6 year-olds! Shirley was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Everett. She was also involved in numerous community organizations and served on various committees and boards, including P.E.O., Everett Woman's Book Club, Everett Golf & Country Club, the Bethany Foundation Board, and the Everett Library Board. Shirley was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, and she was always there for her family. She had the most positive outlook on life and never wanted to miss a moment of it. "I've always been such a lucky lady," she often said. The family wishes to thank all those who have supported us medically, emotionally, and spiritually, especially the caregivers at Bethany 3rd Floor South, Providence Hospice Everett, and Garden Court Retirement Community. It was Shirley's wish to have a joint celebration of her life together with her husband, Don. Their memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 am, at the Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA, 98203. Remembrances may be made to Providence Hospice Everett, the Bethany Foundation, or the . Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close